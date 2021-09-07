Metro & Crime

A’Ibom senator abducted, others injured in public lounge

Tony Anichebe Uyo

The immediate past senator representing Eket Senatorial District in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Effiong Nelson has been abducted by unknown gunmen even as several others were injured during the attack.

 

 

Effiong was kidnapped by three armed hoodlums at his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron Road, Uyo, the state capital.

 

The hoodlums stormed the venue at about 9:00p.m. on Sunday and opened fire which made the customers in the lounge scamper for safety. One of the victims, Paul Ekwere, a media aide to one of the lawmakers in Akwa Ibom    State House of Assembly posted on his social media handles said, “I have just been shot along Oron Road.”

 

Speaking further he said, “The incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

The armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry car and started shooting sporadically at random, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made straight to  the former Senator.

 

“He was later whisked away by the hoodlums in a Toyota Camry car to unknown destination.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident said, “we have received the sad report, the CP is miffed about it and had promised to spare no resources in ensuring his safe rescue and perpetrators brought to book.”

