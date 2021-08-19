A’Ibom set for National Weightlifting Championships

The who’s who in Nigeria’s weightlifting are packing their bags to hit Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, where the first of its kind Champion of Champions Weightlifting Championship is billed to take place from August 26 to 28. An invitation letter from the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation confirmed the event through a memo addressed to all state’s Weightlifting Associations signed by Mrs. Mariam Motunrayo Akande, Secretary General. The tournament is to host the best four lifters in the National Sports Festival (NSF), which held in Benin City, Edo State early this year. Coach Lawrence Iquaibom, member of the Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation has thrown more light on the novel and unique tournament. “We are expecting about 78 lifters, made up of 40 men and 38 women spread over ten weight categories for men and women. It will help us have an up to date ranking for our lifters. “We thank Akwa Ibom State government for graciously accepting to host the event in what is traditionally referred to as the home of weightlifting” Coach Iquaibom, said. The internationally acclaimed and experience weightlifting referee just back from officiating at the Tokyo Olympics also said that 24 states have so far confirmed for the Championships.

