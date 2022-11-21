A’Ibom Set To Host 2022 Biennial Police Games

Preparations are in top gear for the hosting of the 13th Biennial Nigeria Police Games in Akwa Ibom State.

The Police sports fiesta, which is scheduled for commencement on November 23, 2022, will have not less than 35,000 officers in the Nigeria Police Force and allied service providers in participation.

The state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, dropped the hint while addressing worshippers during the November edition of the Monthly Government House Prayer Meeting held at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo at the weekend.

Governor Emmanuel described the Police Games as one of the biggest sporting events in the state, affirming that it will bring about an upsurge in the socio-economic activities of the state.

“Within the week we will have a lot of visitors coming into the state. We are hosting the Police Games in Akwa Ibom State and over 6,000 athletes will be here and it will commence on November 23. It will be a season of big economic activities. By the time you have 35,000 people come into your state, no matter what, they will buy pure water, eat roasted plantain and stimulate the economy of the state,” he stated.

Emmanuel, who also assured that the 2022 edition of Akwa Ibom State Carol Festival will be the best of its kind, mentioned that two new A320 aircraft acquired to increase the Ibom Air fleet were already in the country.

The acquisition of the aircraft at this time, he explained, was to meet up with the envisaged heightened demand that will be occasioned by the state’s signature Christmas event, in addition to the usual Yuletide rush.

To ascertain the state of facilities for the week-long sporting event, Governor Emmanuel later moved to inspect ongoing work at the Uyo Sports Stadium, where an Olympic size swimming pool and other indoor games facilities are being constructed.

At the stadium, the governor expressed satisfaction with the pace of work execution and thanked the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba and the police hierarchy for the choice of Akwa Ibom State as host of the 2022 edition of the Police Games which, according to him, gave the inspiration to expand and improve upon existing sports facilities in the state as well as the push to put new ones in place.

Also, the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, described Akwa Ibom as a safe haven for the event and expressed satisfaction at the preparedness of the state to host the 2022 Police Games, assuring of safety and security for visitors and citizens.

The Police boss promised an exciting Police Games with the display of world-class sports talents.

