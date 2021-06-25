A’Ibom shuts down school as cultists give principal 24-hour ultimatum

There is palpable fear in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as suspected cultists have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Principal of Uyo High School, Mr. Michael Iwok to recall their suspended members or face the dire consequences. As a warning, some fetish objects such as fresh pepper, palm oil droplets, peeled cooked egg, palm front, a piece of red cloth, tied rope and N10 notes were said to have been placed at the entrance of the principal’s office. Similar items and several inscriptions, believed to have been dropped by suspected cultists, were also seen at the entrance to Senior Secondary School (SS 3) classes. In a bid to avoid any form of onslaught, the state gov-ernment ordered the immediate closure of the school. Meanwhile, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon announced the closure of the school yesterday in Uyo, the state capital. Our Correspondent learnt that trouble started when some students suspected to be cultists were recently suspended by the school authority.

