News

A’Ibom shuts down school as cultists give principal 24-hour ultimatum

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

There is palpable fear in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as suspected cultists have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Principal of Uyo High School, Mr. Michael Iwok to recall their suspended members or face the dire consequences. As a warning, some fetish objects such as fresh pepper, palm oil droplets, peeled cooked egg, palm front, a piece of red cloth, tied rope and N10 notes were said to have been placed at the entrance of the principal’s office. Similar items and several inscriptions, believed to have been dropped by suspected cultists, were also seen at the entrance to Senior Secondary School (SS 3) classes. In a bid to avoid any form of onslaught, the state gov-ernment ordered the immediate closure of the school. Meanwhile, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon announced the closure of the school yesterday in Uyo, the state capital. Our Correspondent learnt that trouble started when some students suspected to be cultists were recently suspended by the school authority.

Related Articles
News

FG: 30,000 scholars get Commonwealth scholarship in 61 years

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

No fewer than 30,000 scholars have so far been awarded Commonwealth Scholarships from 1959 till date. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the 2021/2022 nomination interview for Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) said majority of the scholars awarded the scholarships had made significant contributions to […]
News

COVID-19: Brazil passes 100,000 deaths as outbreak shows no sign of easing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil has recorded more 100,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, the world’s second-highest figure, as the outbreak in the country shows no sign of easing. The virus killed 50,000 people in three months, but that number doubled in just 50 days. There have been more than three million confirmed cases so far. The pandemic is […]
News

Wike pledges to support judiciary for stronger democracy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration would continue to support the judiciary to deepen democracy in Nigeria. He stated that all the arms of government needed to work in synergy in discharging their responsibilities to serve the people with courage and efficiency. Wike, who spoke yesterday shortly after inspecting work at […]

