A’Ibom shuts down school as cultists give principal 24hrs to recall suspended members

There is palpable fear in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as suspected cultists have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the principal of Uyo High School, Mr. Michael Iwok for him to recall their suspended members or face dire consequences.

As a warning, some fetish objects such as fresh pepper, palm oil droplets, peeled cooked egg, palm front, a piece of red cloth, tied rope and ten naira note were on Thursday dropped at the entrance of the principal’s office.

Similar items and several inscriptions, believed to have been dropped by suspected cultists, were also seen at the entrance to Senior Secondary 3 classes.

In a bid to avoid any form of trouble, the state government has ordered the immediate closure of the school.

Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon announced the closure of the school in Uyo Thursday.

Our Correspondent learnt that trouble started when some students suspected to be cultists were recently suspended by the school authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...