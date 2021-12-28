A’Ibom shuts down two fake medical laboratories

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, yesterday said that he has closed 12 medical laboratories for their alleged involvement in unwholesome medical practices dangerous to excellent health care delivery services.

Umoh made the disclosure to journalists in Uyo, after the inspection team sealed some laboratories yesterday. He said the clampdown is in compliance with the directive from the state executive council over sub-standard services of medical laboratories operators in the state.

The commissioner listed offences of the sealed laboratories to include lack of certificate of registration with the Ministry of Health, nonevidence of registration with Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria, lack of qualified laboratory scientists and other supporting staff in the laboratories. Others were the lack of test result books in the laboratories, no laboratory register, and lack of personal operating licence of laboratory technicians as well as unethical practices dangerous to medical diagnosis of diseases. “I have received a number of complaints with regards to medical laboratory facilities and practice and this is an attempt to correct some of these abnormalities.”

