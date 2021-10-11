News

A’Ibom signs $600m Industrial Park Agreement with Kumbit Global

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO Comment(0)

The Akwa Ibom State government has sealed a deal with a Korean-based company, Kumbit Global Limited, for the establishmentof IbomIndustrialPark worth $600 million in Nung Ikot Obiodo, Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

 

Signing the agreement in a brief ceremony in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Government House, Uyo, representative of the state government and Chairman, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP) Dr. Elijah Akpan, said the $600 million project will be driven by public private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

 

He added that the state government has donated 100 hectares of land and would commence payment of compensation to the benefitting community before the take-off of the project.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

