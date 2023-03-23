A’Ibom: Six Guber Candidates,13 Political Parties Describe Eno’s Victory As Popular Will

Some governorship candidates and thirteen political parties who participated in the just concluded Governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State have congratulated the Governor-Elect, Pastor Umo Eno on his victory at the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

The candidates, Mr Nsikak Hogan Thomas (Zenith Labour Party), Abasiekeme Mfonobong Ekanem (Action Alliance) Eyo Eyo Ekong (Allied People’s Movement), Sunday Francis Ekanem (Peoples Redemption Party), Mr Akan Ekpenyong (Boot Party), and Mrs Emem Monday Udoh (Social Democratic Party) conveyed their thoughts in separate messages of goodwill to the incoming Governor.

They said despite their series of campaigns and politicking it was clear that Pastor Umo Eno won the heart of the people through his ARISE Agenda and expressed hope that he will satisfy the desires of the people.

On their part, the political parties in a joint statement in Uyo said that the election of Pastor Umo Eno as the Governor-Elect of Akwa Ibom was a manifestation of God’s divine plan to select the most qualified candidate to lead the state.

Coming under the aegis of Inter Party Advisory Council, made up of chairmen of the various political parties, they described Pastor Eno as the will of God for the State.

According to them, “Dear Governor-Elect, your resounding victory at the polls, is a further affirmation of the divine will of God at ensuring that not only the best candidate was elected and given the mandate by the people, but one who best understands where we are coming from as a people, where we are presently and the best route towards attaining and achieving our target destination.”

The opposition parties expressed optimism that Pastor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda would serve as a means to promote both economic growth and social cohesion throughout his term as governor of the state.

“It is our hope and belief that in line with your avowed commitment to unite Akwa Ibom State and foster healing and true reconciliation, your reign as Governor from May 29, 2023, will signify and symbolize inclusiveness, selflessness godliness, peace, unity, and entrepreneurial development as encapsulated in your ARISE Agenda.”

IPAC also assured Pastor Umo Eno that the organisation would partner with his administration to foster the development of the state.

“Be rest assured that IPAC will continue to partner with you so that Akwa Ibom will continue to witness and enjoy steady, conscious, and progressive development which has become her trademark from 1999 till date.”

The political parties include the Action Democratic Party, Labour Party, National Rescue Movement, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance, All Peoples Party and African Action Congress.

Others are Zenith Labour Party, Action Alliance, Allied People’s Movement, Peoples Redemption Party, Boot Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Like this: Like Loading...