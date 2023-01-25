A’Ibom South: PDP candidate insists on zoning, canvases for maritime varsity

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The candidate on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Akwa Ibom south senatorial district in next months election, Dr Ekong Sampson has maintained that zoning remains the best option to sustain peace, stability and justice in the senatorial district.

Sampson, a former Chairman of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area and immediate past Commisioner for Environment, also said he is committed to the establishment of a Maritime University in Oron if elected senator.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday, Sampson said the zoning arrangements of the senatorial district favours his candidature as such decision came from the convention of his people.

He said Akwa Ibom South senatorial district has different ethnic groups such as Oro, Obolo, Ekid, Ibeno and Ibibio adding that zoning will ensure that all the ethnic nationalities will have their turn to represent the people in the senate.

“Akwa South senatorial district has two major issues bordering on environment and oil. As a former Commissioner for Environment and later Economic Development and Ibom Deepsea Port, I know that the Ibom Deepsea Port will change the economy of Akwa Ibom state and I will champion this cause in the Red Chamber.

“One of my desires is to ensure that the premier Maritime Academy in Oron is upgraded to a full fledged Maritime University through legislation,” he said.

He disclosed that the cornerstone of his campaign is character, competence and integrity adding that he is very qualified to represent the people in the senate.

