A’Ibom spends N1.2bn on indigenous pilots, engineers – Udom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that the state government spent over N1.2 billion to train the second batch of Engineers and Pilots from the state with aircraft manufacturers, Airbus, in a renewed move to reposition and increase the capacity of the state owned Airline, Ibom Air.

Emmanuelwhomadethis known yesterday during an interaction with journalists in Uyo said the first batch of trainees were already undertaking the training meant to provide needed technical personnel in Nigeria’s flagship Airline Ibom Air.

 

The governor, who expressed joy at the strides of the airline within a short time, said the MRO facility at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, would be ready before the end of the year and would help in making the state the aviation hub of the region.

He said the inability of the airline to acquire more aircraftswasduetotheon-going war between Russia and Ukraine asmostfinancialsystemsarelinkedtoRussiawith the former Soviet Republic, however facing business and politicalsanctionsand restrictionsfrommanycountriesof the world.

“The state government is spending billions of naira to train and prepare the best hands of our indigenes for the growing opportunities in the aviation sector and particularly Ibom Air. We have already sent the first batch of Engineers and Pilots to Airbus and the second batch is preparing to go.

“We are spending billions to train these people and that’s why I don’t care to know which part of the state any of the trainees is from. Airbus also does not know the Local Government the trainees are from and if they find out that there are sentiments in the selection”

 

