A’Ibom: Stakeholders condemn audio outburst against governor

Stakeholders and opinion leaders from Oron nation in Akwa Ibom State have berated the viral audio vilifying the state Governor, Mr. Udom Em-manuel, which is being spearheaded by some disgruntled persons. This was part of the decision taken at a joint session of critical stakeholders of Oron extraction, comprising elected and appointed political office holders and media influencers convened by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem yesterday at the Emmjm Hotels in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The stakeholders meeting, which discussed the trending socio-political issues affecting the unity and peace of the state vis-a-vis Oron nation, noted that the trending audio clip vilifying Governor Emmanuel, is strongly condemned as it does not reflect, nor represent the character and opinion of Oron people. According to the resolutions reached at the meeting, “the speculations and assertions that the location of the proposed Ibom Deep Sea Port is not within Oron locality is false and misleading.”

It added: “And, in order to put the said misinformation to rest, the Office of the Secretary to State Government has agreed to lead a delegation of enlarged Oron stakeholders, media influencers and concerned citizens on a tour of the location of the Sea Port at Unyenge, Mbo Local Government Area.”

The meeting further explained that the brand equity regarding the name – Ibom Deep Sea Port – is no longer in contention, while applauding the governor’s efforts at courting investors to the said project. The forum also called on all sons, daughters, leaders, elders and friends of Oron nation to remain calm, law abiding and patriotic, even as it assured the government that all issues and concerns of the good people of Oron leading to the said audio and other crisis are being looked into and would be resolved very soon.

