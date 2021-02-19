A’Ibom tasks dredgers, sand miners on environmental safety

The Akwa Ibom Government has urged dredgers and sand miners in the state to ensure utmost adherence to environmental safety in their operations. The Environment Commissioner, Mr Charles Udoh, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Monday. He said that the ministry’s visit to some dredging sites in Eket Local Government Area recently showed that their activities were at variance with the state government’s policy on environmental safety and sustainability. “The current administration has a clear vision on environmental safety and sustainability.

This vision is in concord with internationally acceptable environmental standards. “We are urging operators of dredging and sand mining sites to respect this vision and works towards actualising it,” he said. The commissioner said that the state government was already discussing with relevant associations in the sector to ensure that mem-bers adhered to environmentalfriendly practices.

Udoh decried the spate of illegal sand mining and dredging activities in the state saying, “these illegal activities destroy our ecosystem, they make us prone to environmental hazards. “On this note, companies and individuals operating in this sector must as a matter of necessity register with the state government.

“This will enable us to adequately monitor and regulate their activities. We do not intend to stop sand mining and dredging activities, we need to regulate the sector.” The commissioner further stated that the state government’s decision banning sand mining and dredging activities around the Marina and Qua River axes was in the interest of environmental safety. “The current administration is committed to tackling extreme environmental degradations that result from unhealthy sand mining and dredging activities,” he said.

