News

A’Ibom Teachers Suspends 4-day Strike

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The four-day industrial action embarked upon by teachers in public primary and secondary school in Akwa Ibom State has been called off.

This is sequel to resolutions reached by the state government with the leadership of the state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) at the end of a closed-door meeting held on Sunday evening, which was presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Government House, Uyo.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Development, Mr Aniefiok Nkom, affirmed that government and the labour leaders had dialogue to reach a compromise on the issues that gave rise to the industrial action and described the resolution as a win-win outcome.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

NANS to FG: Rescue Gusau Varsity students with holistic approach

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to authorities concerned to use all means to rescue the female students of Federal University of Gusau and secondary school students from their abductors. Our correspondent gathered that the two female Microbiology students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara and 10 female secondary school students of Kachia […]
News Top Stories

Herdsmen attacks: I can’t go to my home anymore – Benue ethnic leader

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The President-General of Benue State’s socio-cultural organisations, retired Controller of Prisons, CP Iorbee Ihagh has cried out that his village has been taken over by militia herdsmen in Moon area of Kwande Local Government Area making it difficult for him to go home. CP Ihagh told New Telegraph in an exclusive telephone interview that many […]
News

Film industry contributed N83bn to GDP in 2018

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Nigeria’s film industry contributed N83 billion to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2018 and remains the second largest employer of labour in Nigeria.   Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced this in Abuja at the inauguration of the Steering Committee on the Commercialisation of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), said the […]

Leave a Comment