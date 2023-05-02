A’Ibom Teachers Suspends 4-day Strike

The four-day industrial action embarked upon by teachers in public primary and secondary school in Akwa Ibom State has been called off.

This is sequel to resolutions reached by the state government with the leadership of the state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) at the end of a closed-door meeting held on Sunday evening, which was presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Government House, Uyo.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Development, Mr Aniefiok Nkom, affirmed that government and the labour leaders had dialogue to reach a compromise on the issues that gave rise to the industrial action and described the resolution as a win-win outcome.