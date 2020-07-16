A’Ibom threatens to sack striking health workers

Akwa Ibom State Government has ordered striking health workers and professionals in the state that are currently on strike to resume work immediately or risk being sacked. This was as the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh yesterday said that the strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) was ill-conceived. Udoh, in a statement, described as ‘unreasonable’ JOHESU’s demand for payment of 50 per cent of basic salaries as hazard allowance in the prevailing harsh economic climate.

He said: “This is in spite of concerted efforts by the government to provide the best of working conditions for health workers in the state, including up to date payment of all salaries and allowances, which makes our state one of the best paying states in the health sector. “The efforts of the state government in this regard have continued to receive widespread commendations from various healthcare stakeholders in the country. “Against this backdrop, the government is constrained to state that it is unreasonable and also unlawful for healthcare professionals to embark on any form of strike during this period of coronavirus pandemic. “Therefore, a full complement of related healthcare professionals is expected at their duty posts unfailingly, as required by the terms and conditions of their employment.” According to the Commissioner, any member of staff not found on duty will be considered as no longer interested in the job and will

Like this: Like Loading...