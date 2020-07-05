News Top Stories

A’Ibom threatens to shut down Exxon Mobil centers

Akwa Ibom State Government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to oil giant, ExxonMobil to comply with stipulated COVID-19 guidelines or risk having all its quarantine centres in the state shut down.

 

The state government issued the threat on Saturday, through its Chairman in charge of the COVID-19 Management Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

 

Dr. Ekuwem, while speaking with Government House Press Corp in Uyo, explained that ExxonMobil, in operating its quarantine centres, has not followed the AKSG/NCDC/WHO laid down protocols required for effective and efficient running of quarantine centres.

 

According to him, the breaches observed in ExxonMobil quarantine Centres, in the estimation of the COVID-19 Management Committee are capable of endangering the lives of not just the staff of Exxon- Mobil, but also the lives of the generality of Akwa Ibom people.

The SSG maintained that Akwa Ibom State government cannot overlook the breaches by the corporate organization, as it could jeopardize the sustained and deliberate efforts of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration to curb the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic to the barest minimum.

