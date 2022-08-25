News

A’Ibom to Healthcare Providers: Adhere strictly to malaria treatment guidelines

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Healthcare providers in Akwa Ibom State have been asked to adhere strictly to the national guidelines on malaria diagnosis and treatment in the state. ThischargecamefromtheCommissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Vincent Umoh, whenheaddressedparticipantsattheProvide Behaviour Change Workshop, held in Uyo. At the event, which was organised by Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BAN) in collaboration with the health ministry, the commissioner harped on compliance to the guidelines as the panacea for curbing malaria-related mortalities.

He lamented that despite all the resources sunk in, malaria remained a troubling topical issue. He noted also that there were gaps inhibitingtheexpectedoutcomeintheeffortstohave a malaria-free society, even as he stressed that healthy people make productive people. The health commissioner further charged the participants to apply themselves to what they learned, and to step down the knowledge gained to others. He commended Breakthrough Action Nigeria for what he called their visible contribution in implementing health promotion, social and behavioural change interventions in malaria elimination, tuberculosis, media and health systems strengthening in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Suspension: Twitter seeks high-level talks with FG, says Lai Muhammed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…insists all OTT social media platforms must register with NBC, CAC The Federal Government has disclosed that Twitter has been seeking resolution reached out to its officials seeking talks following the suspension of its activities in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known to newsmen yesterday after the meeting of […]
News

Lagos targets 7,000 housing units by 2022

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said it was targeting 7,000 homes by 2022, when the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state would have been three years in office. The government also said it was collaborating with multinational development agencies in its bid to bring a huge increase in affordable housing in the state. […]
News Top Stories

UNICEF: 1,436 children kidnapped in Nigeria in 2021

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

1m others afraid to return to school, says world body Not less than 20 attacks have been carried out in schools in Nigeria, with 1,436 children abducted and 16 children dead, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) disclosed yesterday. The Country Representative, Mr Peter Hawkins, who disclosed this said more than 200 children are still […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica