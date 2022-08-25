A’Ibom to Healthcare Providers: Adhere strictly to malaria treatment guidelines

Healthcare providers in Akwa Ibom State have been asked to adhere strictly to the national guidelines on malaria diagnosis and treatment in the state. ThischargecamefromtheCommissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Vincent Umoh, whenheaddressedparticipantsattheProvide Behaviour Change Workshop, held in Uyo. At the event, which was organised by Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BAN) in collaboration with the health ministry, the commissioner harped on compliance to the guidelines as the panacea for curbing malaria-related mortalities.

He lamented that despite all the resources sunk in, malaria remained a troubling topical issue. He noted also that there were gaps inhibitingtheexpectedoutcomeintheeffortstohave a malaria-free society, even as he stressed that healthy people make productive people. The health commissioner further charged the participants to apply themselves to what they learned, and to step down the knowledge gained to others. He commended Breakthrough Action Nigeria for what he called their visible contribution in implementing health promotion, social and behavioural change interventions in malaria elimination, tuberculosis, media and health systems strengthening in the state.

