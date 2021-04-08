Metro & Crime

A’Ibom to issue ‘Operational Permits’ to toteliers, tourism centres

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Akwa Ibom State government has said that all hotels and tourism centres across the state would soon be certified with ‘Operational Permits’ in line with global standard and international best practices in tourism industry .
The Permit would also assist the state to sustain it status as the best tourism destination point recently awarded to the state during the tourism conference held in Lagos last week.
Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management And Tourism Board, Mr Ini Akpabio said arrangements have been concluded with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism for capacity building of staff working in hotels and tourism centres in the state before the operating license would be given to them

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff’s wife

Posted on Author Reporter

  Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Olugbenga Ale. This is coming a few hours after the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, was killed by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at the Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of the […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates two sisters, dupes mother of N2m

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

Police have arrested the founder and General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta, Ogun State for allegedly defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters (names withheld).   The suspect, Ebenezer Ajigbotolwa, was arrested following a report at the Lafenwa Police Station by the mother of the victims. New Telegraph learnt that the underaged victims […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi orders investigation into couple’s murder inside farm

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave  Umahi has ordered an investigation into the killing of a couple in a farm in Afikpo, Afikpo North  North Local Government Area of the state. The couple,  Oko Onya and Ngozi Onya, who was heavily pregnant, had gone to their farm in Ugwuegu in the area on Thursday but did not return.   Their lifeless […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica