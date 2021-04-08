A’Ibom to issue ‘Operational Permits’ to toteliers, tourism centres

The Akwa Ibom State government has said that all hotels and tourism centres across the state would soon be certified with ‘Operational Permits’ in line with global standard and international best practices in tourism industry .

The Permit would also assist the state to sustain it status as the best tourism destination point recently awarded to the state during the tourism conference held in Lagos last week.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management And Tourism Board, Mr Ini Akpabio said arrangements have been concluded with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism for capacity building of staff working in hotels and tourism centres in the state before the operating license would be given to them

