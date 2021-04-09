News

A’Ibom to issue permit to hoteliers, others

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that all hotels and tourism centres in the state would soon be certified with ‘Operational Permit’ in line with global standards and international best practices in the tourism industry. The permit, according to the government, would also assist the state in sustaining its status as the best tourism destination point which was recently conferred on the state during the tourism conference held in Lagos, last week.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board, Mr. Ini Akpabio said arrangements had been concluded with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism for capacity building of staff working in hotels and tourism centres in the state before the operating license would be given to them.

He said: “We have reached out to the Federal Government through the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, which is recognised by all hotels for training in the country and they have agreed to partner us. What we intend to do is to train all the people that work within the hospitality and tourism industries in Akwa Ibom State.

“We would give them what we call ‘Operational Permit’, which means that in the future you cannot go to a bar and someone serves you a drink without a Bar Attendant’s Permit. A Bar Attendant’s Permit means that you have been trained to be a Bar Man and that he can serve you properly. By doing this, we will increase even the service standard.” Akpabio, who regretted what he described as a ‘service deficit’ in hotels operating in the state, however, assured tourists that such a shortfall would be addressed when the implementation of Operational Permit commenced.

