A’Ibom to NBC: Update broadcast code to reflect present day realities

The Akwa Ibom State Government has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to review the nation’s broadcast code to reflect present day realities in the country.

This charge was made by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Com. Ini Ememobong while paying an advocacy visit to the Uyo Zonal Office of the broadcast industry regulator located at Information Layout off Information Drive in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital on Monday.

The Commissioner, who was accompanied by the Director of Information in the ministry – Mr. James Edet, as well as the Director of Strategy – Mr. Joseph Etem, commended NBC for her regulatory role in the Nigerian broadcast industry and for ensuring that media content conforms with laid down rules while maintaining that there must be a clear distinction between monitoring and censorship hence the need for a review of the broadcast code to accommodate present day realities.

While emphasizing that one of the hallmarks of democracy is freedom of speech, Comrade Ememobong stated that in a democratic setting such as ours, contending ideas must be allowed to thrive together therefore, the NBC must not be perceived as infringing upon the rights of Nigerians to be heard but ensure that they are heard in a way and manner which does not affect public sanity.

He applauded the long hours the NBC invests in watching and listening to broadcast stations in execution of her monitoring mandate and saluted the management and staff of the Uyo Zonal Office for their commitment to duty.

Furthermore, the state’s information boss expressed the willingness of the Akwa Ibom State government to partner with the NBC for effective reportage of the ‘completion agenda’ of Governor Udom Emmanuel which is geared towards making Akwa Ibom an investment destination and a home for all irrespective of one’s place of origin.

He explained that such partnership will provide channels of communication which can be harnessed whenever issues arise and also provide an avenue to parley with media content producers with a view to sensitizing them continually on the dos and don’ts of the industry as well as gathering their inputs for the much needed amendment of the broadcast code.

In his response, the Uyo Zonal Director of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Mr. Henry Asagba flanked by the Uyo Zonal Chief Monitoring Officer, Mrs. Lucy Nwazue as well as Mr. Mekeme, Awele Munche, and Miss Ebere Ora – monitoring officers in the Uyo Zonal Office of the NBC – expressed the gratitude of the National Broadcasting Commission to the Hon. Commissioner for finding time to visit them despite his busy schedule stating that Ememobong is the first Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom State to visit the NBC, describing the visit as a sign of better things to come. He accepted the partnership offered by the State Government and reiterated NBC’s commitment to professionalism in the discharge of her duties as they have been performing their duties diligently so far.

Like this: Like Loading...