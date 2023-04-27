A’Ibom Traditional Rulers Endorses State Mapping, Warns Detractors

The Traditional Rulers in Akwa Ibom State have risen in support of the mapping of the state by the state government.

The President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, and Oku Ibom Ibibio Worldwide, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, described the mapping of the State as a welcome development which should be embraced by every well-meaning citizen of the state.

The State Supreme monarch was fielding questions from newsmen on Thursday at the Chambers of the Traditional Rulers Council in Uyo, shortly after the presentation of certificates of recognition to new village heads, performed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Archibong.

Ntenyin Etuk stated emphatically that the traditional institution in the State was hundred per cent in support of the mapping of the State, and advised those kicking against the move to have a rethink.

He urged the agitators to shun actions capable of igniting unnecessary tension in the State.

“We are hundred per cent in support of what the House of Assembly has done. How could a community remain without demarcating, knowing its boundaries?

“How can you live without knowing your boundaries? So we are very much in support of the initiative. We are in 100% support of what the government is doing.

The supreme Ibibio monarch also prayed “that our children and our people in our respective communities should shun anything that will bring us down in terms of creating issues because I’m told that some people are just doing some things that will bring disputes.

“But I believe strongly that, if they look deep down, they will know that what Governor Udom Emmanuel has done is marvellous. They have not seen it today, but they will see it tomorrow”.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly passed the State Map Establishment Bill 2023 into law. The law seeks to enhance the cultural affinities of the people within the boundaries and make for easy identification and placements, while it is also expected to reduce agitations and communal conflicts.

It is also expected to enhance and promote development within the mapped-out boundaries.