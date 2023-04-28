A’Ibom Traditional Rulers Partner NPC For Successful 2023 Census Exercise

Akwa Ibom State government has assured the National Population Commission, (NPC) of its readiness to partner with the commission and other critical stakeholders for a smooth 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong on Friday in Uyo during an advocacy visit by officials of the Commission to Members of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council at their Chambers at Wellington Bassey Way, the state government while commending the Federal Commissioner in the Commission, Chief Benedict Ukpong for the advocacy and sensitization campaigns, said the importance of population and housing Census cannot be overemphasized, and assured of the full cooperation and support of the government.

The royal fathers who spoke through the President general, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, HRM, Edidem Sylvanus Effiong Okon, that of Ikot-Ekpene, Okuku Okon Udo Ukut and that of Eket, Chief E. C. D. Abia, described census as crucial, and stated the readiness of the traditional rulers in the State to work closely with the National Population Commission, the state government and other critical stakeholders towards ensuring a smooth and successful census.

They however appealed to the National Population Commission to do everything possible to ensure a credible and acceptable census, devoid of controversies, and assured of their readiness to mobilize their subjects to participate in the exercise.

On his part, the Nsit-Ubium Monarch and President general, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, commended NPC for the advocacy visit and pleaded with the Commission to step up its advocacy and sensitization campaigns across the 31 local government areas, especially the hinterland, given the importance of census as a tool for national planning and development.

Addressing the royal fathers, a Federal Commissioner in the National Population Commission, Chief Benedict Ukpong said he and his team from the NPC were at the TRC Secretariat on an advocacy visit in recognition of the role of the traditional rulers as critical stakeholders in the forthcoming national population and housing enumeration exercise slated for next month.

He disclosed that this year’s census will be driven by modern technology, saying it would be the first digital Census to be conducted in the country.

Chief Ukpong further explained that the census will affect how the country allocates its resources and would also arm the State with sufficient data for planning purposes.

“I’m here to intimate you as custodians of norms, customs and traditions of Akwa Ibom State. Population and Housing Census was last conducted in Nigeria1996 about 17yrs ago. As a state, Akwa Ibom must not lag behind in the 2023 Census exercise”.

The high point of the event was the decoration of the Commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong and President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk by the National Commissioner of the National Population Commission, as 2023 National Census Ambassadors.