A’Ibom trains 100 health workers to tackle emergencies

Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health has concluded training of one hundred medical workers to attain to medical emergencies in all government hospital facilities in the state. Speaking to newsmein Uyo on Tuesday, Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh, said the training was meant to update knowledge and skills of doctors, nurses and other health workers in handling emergency situations in hospitals He said the training was necessary in view of prevailing circumstances in the health sector to prepare personnel to tackle such conditions and deliver efficient health care services to the people in line with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s completion agenda in the sector. “The training was for health care and medical workers to update them on Emergency protocols. Oftentimes, we spent time on regular cases.

“Emergency period is a time which does not offer you time to sit down and think of what to do. You have to work very fast based on the knowledge and skills that you have. And if these are not there clearly on your fingertips, you may not be able to respond well in such emergency time. “And that is why we update regularly and train people on emergency protocols on what to do in such an emergency especially now that we have lots of emergencies such as COVID-19, Lassa fever and cases of people slumping and dying are becoming very high now.”

