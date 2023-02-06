News

A’Ibom: Udofia assures citizens of full local govt autonomy

Posted on

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Akanimo Udofia, has said that he would grant full autonomy to local government administration if elected the governor of the state. Udofia made the pledge in Uyo at the weekend while speaking during the inauguration of the Akan Udofia/Victor Antai Governorship Campaign Council. He identified the local government as a centre for development which should be made viable for accelerated development of the rural areas. The governorship candidate, who anchored his campaign on the theme of “Shared Prosperity,” said he was hoping to embark on a campaign with a mission to bring about change and create a brighter future for all Akwa Ibom people.

 

Our Reporters

