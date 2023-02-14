A’Ibom: Umo Eno remains PDP guber candidate –Nwoko

The people of Akwa Ibom State have been urged to ignore the false claim and speculations that the member of House of Representatives representing Uyo Federal Constituency, Hon. Michael Enyong has replaced Pastor Umo Eno as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Accordingly, theyweretold thattheIndependentNational ElectoralCommission(INEC) stillrecognisesPastorUmoas the authentic candidate duly nominated by the party. A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, and Head of the legal team of Pastor Umo, Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN), whodisclosedthisyesterday in an interview with journalists in Uyo, the state capital, called on Michael Enyong to submit himself to the nearest police station for investigation and possible prosecution for some crimes hanging on his neck.

