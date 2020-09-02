News

A’Ibom unveils COVID-19 guidelines for reopening of hotels, others

Akwa Ibom State Government has unfolded nine-point COVID-19 guidelines that must be met for reopening of hotels and tourism centres across the three senatorial districts of the state, as well as Uyo metropolis, the state capital. Addressing journalists at press conference yesterday in Uyo, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Orman Esin said the guidelines would help to ease the five-month lockdown in the state, declared at the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country. Esin, who recounted the importance of hotels and tourism in the economy, further explained that the government would not tolerate any hotel or tourist business operator violating the COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

He said the need to reopen the state for economic activities had become necessary in view of the fact that Akwa Ibom State recorded the least number of COVID-19 casualties. “Let me first of all thank the state government for effective management of COVID-19 in the state.

It is important for us to note that the time that we are living where COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the world. It is also the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens,” he added. Unveiling the nine-point guidelines for operators of hotels and tourist centres in the state, the Commissioner listed the guidelines to include hand washing, fumigation of hotels premises with recommended chemicals, social distancing, provision of isolation rooms in hotels, checking of body temperature and training of staff on handling of COVID-19 related issues among others. “We are not using these guidelines to generate revenue but any hotelier or tourist business operator who violates the guidelines would not be tolerated.” Esin added.

