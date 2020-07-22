A’Ibom: ‘We are ready to reopen schools, Proprietors beg govt

Proprietors of private schools in Akwa Ibom State, under the aegis of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Akwa Ibom State chapter, have said that they are ready for re-opening of schools across the state.

The association, however, described the guidelines released by the state government as realistic, stating that some of the guidelines given by the government had already been put in place by the proprietors.

The state Chairman of NAPPS, Ime Davies Udofia, who spoke yesterday with journalists in Uyo, the state capital, assured the government of their readiness to abide by the directives and protocols on the containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

Udofia, who was reacting to a publication in one of the national dailies (not New Telegraph) with the caption “Akwa Ibom State Schools Re-opening Guidelines Unrealistic…Proprietors,” said that he was misquoted by the reporter.

“I was misquoted by some people. In a stakeholders meeting we had recently, the Commissioner for Education rolled out guidelines, which were okay for proprietors of private schools in Akwa Ibom State and we are ready to abide by them. Before now, some of the guidelines by the government had already been put in place by the proprietors,” he stated.

The state NAPPS Chairman further hinted that a committee had been constituted to handle COVID-19 awareness and prevention tips as well as decontamination of all the private schools across the state.

“We have also set-up another committee to look into the welfare of our teachers so as to reduce their suffering and hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Udofia said, commending the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Nse Essien for always carrying the proprietors along in the government decisions.

Similarly, the association lauded the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel for steps so far taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as well as for granting the proprietors tax relief.

He also praised the National President of NAPPS, Otunba Yomi Otubela for his pragmatic approach in handling the COVID-19 crisis, especially in liaising with the Federal Government to secure sector-oriented palliatives, such as moratorium on current loans, financial grants, and support for workers’ wages, among others.

While pledging their support for Otubela-led leadership, Udofia, however, regretted any damage or inconvenience the publication might have caused the government and the public.

