A'Ibom: We've not abandoned Ibom Tropicana project

The 14-storey Five Star hotel project at the Tropicana Entertainment Centre complex in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, abandoned for seven years, is set to be revived. The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Okpolupm Etteh, said yesterday in Uyo, the state capital that the state government had been shopping for investors for the project, adding that about four investors had already indicated interest in the hotel project.

Etteh, who denied allegations that the project was stopped because it had a structural defect, however, assured that in the next two or three months, the government would have gotten investors who will take over the completion of the hotel. Meanwhile, he stated that a suitable investor would be chosen after due diligence, adding that the government was shopping for an investor that would be able to sustain the hotel once it kicks off.

He said: “You have to be sure where you invest your money. Currently, we have three to four investors that are interested in that hotel. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCEC) is one of them. “You know the Nigerian business climate, it is not easy for someone to bring his money and invest in a particular project. The person will also do due diligence to find out whether the state government owes contractors, and if the business is viable? “A lot of investors have been coming but the onus is on the government to choose the one who would be able to invest and sustain that particular business. In the next two or three months, we would have an investor for the hotel. We are doing due diligence to choose an investor that we know will handle the project well.

