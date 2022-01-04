Metro & Crime

A'Ibom: Youths burn 2 scrap metal collectors for allegedly killing an indigene

There is palpable tension in Afaha Oku, Ikpa community in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as angry youths caught two Hausa scrap metal collectors and burnt them to death for killing a youth of the area.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the incident happened last Sunday, at about 9:00am when many residents of the area had gone to church.

 

Sources from the area said the youth identified as Anietie who was beaten to coma by the Hausa boys was rushed to the hospital immediately, but he died on the way.

 

A resident of the area who simply identified himself as Mr. Wisdom said, “What happened is that that youth the two Hausa scrap metal collectors killed is an indigene of this Afaha Oku village.

 

“According to an eyewitness, Anietie went to collect his clothes from the Laundry that Sunday morning, while returning to his compound, he sighted the two Hausa scrap collectors, with some items they removed. There is also a welding shop in front of the compound.

 

“I learnt that he accosted them and asked them what they were doing in his compound; that who gave them permission to remove things from the compound, so the two Hausa boys started beating him and he collapsed.

 

When Anietie’s brother who was inside the house saw what happened he raised the alarm. “People now came out and caught the two Hausa scrap collectors.

 

 

I learnt that the boy died on the way while he was being rushed  the hospital, so it was the news of his tragic death that now got the youths angry, and they now descended on those two Hausa people, threw them inside the gutter and burnt them to death.

 

“That was how those three people died in this area on Sunday. Security Agencies, the Army and Police arrived the scene of the incident immediately, because around 10am that I saw both the police and Army loaded in their trucks and patrolling the whole area.”

 

Confirming the tragic incident on yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon regretted that the deaths would have been averted if the residents and the scrap collectors had not taken the Law into their own hands.

 

