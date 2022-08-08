A’Ibom youths, groups appeal to CJ to release Effiong from prison

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Nude Nigeria-The Best Man’, Next-of-Kin to late Primary School teachers and some concerned youths of Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, to release a rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, from prison. The groups made the appeal while addressing newsmen during a joint sensitizationrallyandpeacefulprotest held at the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Some of the protesters, mostly youths, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Injury to one is injury to All”, “Free Inibehe Effiong Now!,”

