News

A’Ibom youths, groups appeal to CJ to release Effiong from prison

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Nude Nigeria-The Best Man’, Next-of-Kin to late Primary School teachers and some concerned youths of Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, to release a rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, from prison. The groups made the appeal while addressing newsmen during a joint sensitizationrallyandpeacefulprotest held at the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Some of the protesters, mostly youths, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Injury to one is injury to All”, “Free Inibehe Effiong Now!,”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NESG to FG: Nigeria’s business space over regulated

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Nigerian Economy Summit Group has said that Nigerian business space is over regulated.   Declaring its position to the Federal Government yesterday, it noted that to navigate the economy from the current state, governments must lead the way towards its recovery and resilience.   The group said this was achievable by expanding economic opportunities […]
News

Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwan on Sunday reported the largest incursion since October by China’s air force in its air defence zone, with the island’s defence ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 39 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for more than a year of […]
News

2022 UTME/DE forms not on sale yet –JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said it was yet to commence sales of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) forms for candidates willing to sit for its examinations. JAMB, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin yesterday in Abuja, warned Nigerians to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica