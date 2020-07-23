News

A’Ibom youths threaten to expel oil firm over breach of agreement

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Youths of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have threatened to expel AOS-Orwell Ltd, an oil prospecting firm from the community over an alleged breach of agreement. This was as the angry youths had in a letter to the managementof AOS-Orwell, for which a copy was obtained by our correspondent yesterday, accused the firm of failing to abide by terms of agreement it entered with oil bearing communities on December 17, 2018.

In the letter signed by the Chairman of Ibeno Youth Presidents’ Forum, Akparawa Etia, the youths disclosed that the company had agreed to employ the indigenes and four Community Liaison Officers (CLO) to represent the four local government areas that constitute the ExxonMobil host communities.

The youths also said that the company agreed to execute communication development projects, implement a competitive pay package with good conditions of service and capacity building development for the host communities. Etia said: “All these were agreed on the basis of the fact that when AOS-Orwell has a contract with ExxonMobil, the agreement will be implemented. The copy of the said agreement is with us, which was officially signed by the two parties – the AOS-Orwell management team and the representatives of the communities.

“Presently, AOS-Orwell has signed and secured contracts with ExxonMobil (Provision of Finishing Toolbox and Services) where their operational locations are in Borr Drilling Rigs-Gerd and GROA, Shelf Drilling Rig-Trident, which are all situated in our community and the state territorial waters.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Guber poll: INEC rejects APC’s notification for Ondo primaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze Abuja The chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielding candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State is being threatened as the electoral umpire on Monday rejected the party’s notification for its primary election. The APC had, in its letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was received […]
News

Report: Obaseki to declare for PDP in Benin on Friday

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

*As party shifts Edo primaries to Tuesday The long awaited formal defection of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to place Friday at the party’s Secretariat in Benin, the state capital. Leaders and supporters of the PDP had thronged the Secretariat on the busy First East Circular […]
News

#Edo2020: Wike’ll lead PDP to victory – Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the choice of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council is well deserved. Atiku is a member of the 77-man campaign council, which has governor of his home state, Adamawa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: