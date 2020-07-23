A’Ibom youths threaten to expel oil firm over breach of agreement

Youths of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have threatened to expel AOS-Orwell Ltd, an oil prospecting firm from the community over an alleged breach of agreement. This was as the angry youths had in a letter to the managementof AOS-Orwell, for which a copy was obtained by our correspondent yesterday, accused the firm of failing to abide by terms of agreement it entered with oil bearing communities on December 17, 2018.

In the letter signed by the Chairman of Ibeno Youth Presidents’ Forum, Akparawa Etia, the youths disclosed that the company had agreed to employ the indigenes and four Community Liaison Officers (CLO) to represent the four local government areas that constitute the ExxonMobil host communities.

The youths also said that the company agreed to execute communication development projects, implement a competitive pay package with good conditions of service and capacity building development for the host communities. Etia said: “All these were agreed on the basis of the fact that when AOS-Orwell has a contract with ExxonMobil, the agreement will be implemented. The copy of the said agreement is with us, which was officially signed by the two parties – the AOS-Orwell management team and the representatives of the communities.

“Presently, AOS-Orwell has signed and secured contracts with ExxonMobil (Provision of Finishing Toolbox and Services) where their operational locations are in Borr Drilling Rigs-Gerd and GROA, Shelf Drilling Rig-Trident, which are all situated in our community and the state territorial waters.”

