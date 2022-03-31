Metro & Crime

A’Ibom2023: Ide Owodiong Guber Blueprint Goes Global, launches Website

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Determined to reach all Akwa Ibom sons and daughters in every part of the globe to join hands with him in ushering a new dawn to the human and infrastructural development of the state, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko has launched a new website.

The 2023 IDEA (Inspire. Develop. Empower. Advocacy) Campaign working for the realisation of Obong Idemeko’s governorship dream announced this Thursday in a press release made available to journalists.

The press release endorsed by Dr. John Obisung Secretary, the 2023 IDEA Campaign Organisation explained that Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko Campaign launched the new website showcasing and promoting his visionary blueprint for a new dawn for Akwa Ibom State towards the 2023 Gubernatorial election.

According to him: ”The 2023 IDEA Campaign Organisation is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.ide.org.ng which is intended to give the electorate a close-up view of the persona, vision, mission and political philosophy of the aspirant.”

He further highlighted: ”The website will also keep them informed of his activities on and off the campaign trail. Most importantly, visitors to the site will have access to the blueprint for the state which has been researched and put together in line with the vision and mission of Ide Owodiong-Idemeko for a great Akwa Ibom State.”

‘The 2023 IDEA Campaign Organisation in the statement invited visitors from every part of the state, the nation and the world at large to explore the new website.

The 2023 IDEA (Inspire. Develop. Empower. Advocacy) Campaign Organisation, is the official campaign organisation for the actualization of the aspiration of Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, (Obong Unwana, IbesikpoAsutan) to be voted as Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the 2023 general elections.

 

Reporter

