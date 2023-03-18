2023 Elections News

A’IbomDecides2023: Gov. Emmanuel Cast Vote, Warns Against Violent Acts

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has vowed to deal decisively with anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the ongoing Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Speaking after casting his vote at Unit 1, Awa ward 1 in Onna local government area of the state, Governor Emmanuel who rated the process 90 per cent peaceful frowned at the few reported cases of violent acts and warned perpetrators of such acts to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Governor Emmanuel mentioned that he had forwarded a report of a woman who came into Akwa Ibom from Abuja to disrupt elections with a truckload of police, to the Police Authority, hoping that serious actions would be taken against her.

“One thing that interests me most is the peaceful conduct I am seeing all over my local government here.

But, I have just been told of fake people all over the place, they just told me now that one Rita Okemesi that came in from Abuja with a truck of police is just disrupting the election, I have reported her to the AIG, hopefully, the police authority will take serious action against her.

“Police is meant to ensure free fair and credible election but what she is doing in Eket is going to create a lot of problems. I have reported accordingly and I expect action to be taken.

“No election is 100 per cent perfect but I can score 90 per cent which is still excellent,” he stated.

Asked how he felt voting us someone to take over from him, he said; “Whatever has a beginning must have an end, I think I am excited to hand over, check the whole country I think I am the first governor to set up a transition committee which means I can’t wait to leave, this eight-year is like eighty years so I am excited today that we are going to elect another person that will take over from me”.

Our correspondent who has so far monitored elections in Uyo, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium, Etinan, Ibesikpo, Itu, Uruan and Onna Local Government Areas, reports early arrival of materials, early voting, and peaceful conduct of the ongoing election.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

