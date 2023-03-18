2023 Elections Politics

#A’IbomDecides2023: PDP Guber Candidate Extols Peaceful Polls

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno has extolled peaceful conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Eno gave his impression after casting his vote at Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 1, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

The PDP hopeful who had to scale several court cases to be qualified to represent his political party attributed the milestone he has so far attained to God.

While calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that vote counts, Eno pledged to abide by the will of the people.

Our Correspondent reports that the election was generally peaceful in Akwa Ibom except for the reported case of Friday night killing at the INEC office in Ibiono Ibom.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Fresh crisis hits Ogun APC as members accuse Chair, Secretary of corruption, embezzlement 

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as members of the party have asked the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to investigate the State Executive over alleged corruption and embezzlement. Two members of the party: Idowu Olaonipekun Quadri from Owode Ward 1, Yewa […]
Politics

Ambrose Alli varsity backs Obaseki’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The staff and management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They noted that nothing short of victory was what the governor deserves in his re-election, which would ensure that he […]
Politics

80 % of prison inmates are on awaiting trial, says Anayo

Posted on Author with CHUKWU DAVID

Hon. Anayo Edwin, is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and represents Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebo6nyi State. He is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institions. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he gives an update on the state of the nation’s Correctional Centres across the country, saying […]

Leave a Reply