A’IbomDecides2023: PDP Guber Candidate Extols Peaceful Polls

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno has extolled peaceful conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Eno gave his impression after casting his vote at Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 1, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

The PDP hopeful who had to scale several court cases to be qualified to represent his political party attributed the milestone he has so far attained to God.

While calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that vote counts, Eno pledged to abide by the will of the people.

Our Correspondent reports that the election was generally peaceful in Akwa Ibom except for the reported case of Friday night killing at the INEC office in Ibiono Ibom.

Like this: Like Loading...