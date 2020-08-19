Aide seeks support for Kalu’s projects in Abia

Legislative aide to a Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Victor Etie, has solicited the cooperation of the media in projecting numerous projects being executed by Kalu in the district. Interacting with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday in Umuahia, Etie said the interaction became necessary to abreast especially the print media with what the senator was doing for his people. He disclosed that there were other projects the Senator wanted to embark on that would require the partnership of the print media.

Etie said the visit was also to prepare the journalists for the upcoming monthly media parley and Orji Uzor Kalu lecture coming up soon. According to the legislative aide, the former Governor of Abia State had embarked on projects across Abia North including, Abia and Isuigwu Ohafia road projects, Bende, Itumbuzo road and rural electrification projects at Eke Eziama Nneato in Umunneochi local government area and Ntalakwu, Itumbuzo, Nkpa, all in Bende local government area. He said the Senator has also inaugurateda motorised borehole at the Army barrack in Ohafia

