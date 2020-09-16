News

AIG announces 4th cohort of scholarship recipients

The Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), a not-for-profit organisation founded to inspire the transformation of Africa’s public sector, has announced the recipients of the 2020/2021 round of its scholarships for young, outstanding West Africans with a passion for public service. In a statement released by theorganisationinLagosyesterday, Founder and Chairman of AIG, Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, said: “AIG has a vision of a public sector in Africathatiseffective, valuesdriven, service-oriented and results-focused.”

He said: “To support the attainment of this vision, we are proud to invest in the development of a critical mass of transformation champions who can lead this transformation process.” In her comments, Chief Executive Officer of AIG, Ms. Chienye Ogwo, said: “The AIG Scholarships selection process is particularly rigorous and, each year, progressively attracts exceptional talent with potential for great achievement. We are pleased to announce this new cohort of five women and one man, and honoured to support their commitment to public service.”

