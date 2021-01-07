Metro & Crime

AIG decorates seven senior police officers with new ranks

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 10, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, has decorated seven newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks in Sokoto State. Three Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and four Superintendents of Police (SPs) were promoted to the rank of CSP. The ACPs are Shehu Aliyu, Ahmed Tanko and Muhammad Nuhu, while Yusuf Musa, Danladi Bako, Kabiru Hali and Aliyu Hassan were promoted to the rank of CSP. Decorating the officers, Mustapha felicitated with them on their new ranks and reminded them of the changes expected of them, both in character and conduct. Ge said: “For the three of you promoted to the rank of ACP, you have entered into the commissioner of police cadre, while the four CSPs are now one step ahead of the senior police officers.

“As such, you are all expected to conduct yourselves, carry your subordinates along and relate very well with your su-periors. “The tasks ahead of you are enormous, especially with the situation we have found ourselves in the country.

So you should dedicate yourselves and carry out your duties and responsibilities with greater vigour. “Moreover, with the current responsibilities, you will likely be moved to some other places.

Therefore, you should prepare for more tasks ahead.” Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, ACP Shehu Aliyu thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the entire Police Force for finding them worthy of the elevation. Aliyu promised that they would continue to put in their best and re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. The AIG was supported by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kaoje, and the state Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, in decorating the newly promoted officers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lawyers ask court to jail DSS DG, Bichi, over illegal detention

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

•We’ll make a formal response –DSS A group of lawyers have asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to commit the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to custody over alleged disobedience to court orders for the detention of Abia State lawyer, Emperor Ogbonna. Ogbonna was arrested and […]
Metro & Crime

CBN, COCAVID to assist businesses looted in Lagos, other places

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Emefiele pledge to help rebuild Lagos Respite has finally come the way of owners of businesses looted and vandalised in Lagos by hoodlums during the hijacked protests against police brutality as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele on Monday said that bankers’ association in conjunction […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: 126 arrested for attacking prisons, looting, robbery

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

At least, 126 suspects have been arrested for their involvement in jailbreak, looting, vandalism and robbery during the #End- SARS protests in Benin, Edo State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Benin yesterday. He disclosed that 106 of the suspects were arrested for breaking stores, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica