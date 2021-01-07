AIG decorates seven senior police officers with new ranks

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 10, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, has decorated seven newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks in Sokoto State. Three Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and four Superintendents of Police (SPs) were promoted to the rank of CSP. The ACPs are Shehu Aliyu, Ahmed Tanko and Muhammad Nuhu, while Yusuf Musa, Danladi Bako, Kabiru Hali and Aliyu Hassan were promoted to the rank of CSP. Decorating the officers, Mustapha felicitated with them on their new ranks and reminded them of the changes expected of them, both in character and conduct. Ge said: “For the three of you promoted to the rank of ACP, you have entered into the commissioner of police cadre, while the four CSPs are now one step ahead of the senior police officers.

“As such, you are all expected to conduct yourselves, carry your subordinates along and relate very well with your su-periors. “The tasks ahead of you are enormous, especially with the situation we have found ourselves in the country.

So you should dedicate yourselves and carry out your duties and responsibilities with greater vigour. “Moreover, with the current responsibilities, you will likely be moved to some other places.

Therefore, you should prepare for more tasks ahead.” Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, ACP Shehu Aliyu thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the entire Police Force for finding them worthy of the elevation. Aliyu promised that they would continue to put in their best and re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. The AIG was supported by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kaoje, and the state Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, in decorating the newly promoted officers.

