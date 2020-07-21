Business

Aig-Imoukhuede: Continuous learning, key to success

Founder/Chairman of Coronation Capital Limited and its affiliates, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has reiterated the company’s commitment to building a continuous learning environment that empowers employees.

 

He stated this yesterday while welcoming participants to the second edition of the Coronation Capital Limited Corporate Finance and Business Valuation online training (Valuation Master Class).

 

He said: “At Coronation Capital, we are strong believers in continuous learning, developing intellectual abilities. That is why whenever there is an opportunity to bring renowned academics, we seize it.”

 

He noted that the company decided to invite globally renowned Professor Aswath Damodaran, a Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business, who headlined the first edition of the Corporate Finance and Business Valuation Training Programme, to again handle this year’s edition of the event as “there is no better person that will teach you how to value assets.”

 

The four-day event, which continues today and July 27 and 28, 2020, is designed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of corporate finance, valuation methodology and financial statement analysis with a key focus on appraising the business impact of financial decisions on the organizational performance.

 

Damodaran, who has been referred to as Wall Street “Dean of Valuation,” is widely respected as one of the foremost experts on corporate valuation.

