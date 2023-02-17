Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation supports Head of Service to receive ISO certification

As part of its multibillion naira commitment to improve the performance of the Nigerian public sector, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation provided funding and technical assistance to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in its quest to become ISO certified. This year long journey was recently concluded on January 30, 2023, when the Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, received the International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, 9001:2015 QMS certificate at an event in Abuja. Speaking at the event, the Head of the Civil Service, Yemi-Esan, thanked the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for its continuous support of the reform initiatives of the civil service.

She urged all civil servants to continue to strive to deliver quality service as the certification is not an end in itself but a means to achieve continuous service quality improvement. Speaking on behalf of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Pattison Boleigha, Senior Advisor to the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation on Digitalisation, noted that the ISO certification of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation was only the beginning of a journey of continual process and service improvement in the civil service that the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation was committed to supporting. He urged all permanent secretaries present to commence the ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification process of their various ministries in order to improve the quality of services offered to Nigerians.

The funding and technical assistance provided by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for the ISO certification process is part of its long standing partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to support public sector reforms in Nigeria. Other projects currently being undertaken with the civil service include the digitalisation of its processes, the introduction of performance management systems, and a culture change campaign, which seeks to inculcate positive values in civil servants.

