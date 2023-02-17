Business

Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation supports Head of Service to receive ISO certification

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As part of its multibillion naira commitment to improve the performance of the Nigerian public sector, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation provided funding and technical assistance to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in its quest to become ISO certified. This year long journey was recently concluded on January 30, 2023, when the Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, received the International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, 9001:2015 QMS certificate at an event in Abuja. Speaking at the event, the Head of the Civil Service, Yemi-Esan, thanked the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for its continuous support of the reform initiatives of the civil service.

She urged all civil servants to continue to strive to deliver quality service as the certification is not an end in itself but a means to achieve continuous service quality improvement. Speaking on behalf of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Pattison Boleigha, Senior Advisor to the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation on Digitalisation, noted that the ISO certification of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation was only the beginning of a journey of continual process and service improvement in the civil service that the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation was committed to supporting. He urged all permanent secretaries present to commence the ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification process of their various ministries in order to improve the quality of services offered to Nigerians.

The funding and technical assistance provided by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for the ISO certification process is part of its long standing partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to support public sector reforms in Nigeria. Other projects currently being undertaken with the civil service include the digitalisation of its processes, the introduction of performance management systems, and a culture change campaign, which seeks to inculcate positive values in civil servants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’ll lose $2bn diaspora remittances in 2020 –World Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The World Bank projects that Nigeria will lose $2 billion in remittances from its citizens in the diaspora.   The Migration and Development Brief 33 published by the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (Knomad) projects report notedmthat Nigeria will receive $21.7 billion in remittances in 2020 as against the […]
Business

NNPC, NCDMB partner for N10.5bn Brass terminal

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and ZED Energy Limited have signed shareholders agreement on the construction of N10.5 billion Brass Petroleum Products Terminal Limited (BPPT).   This project is to be located at Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State. NCDMB, which confirmed this, put the estimated […]
Business

BDCs: Paying the price for lack of accountability

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had to end its sale of foreign exchange to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators after the money traders failed to heed several warnings from the apex bank on the need to ensure that they also comply with regulatory requirements, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In his speech at the general meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica