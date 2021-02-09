News

Aig-Imoukhuede Institute begins leadership programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Institute and the Africa Initiative for Governance have announced the commencement of the AIG Public Leaders Programme in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

 

Introducing the programme, Mr Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, Founder and Chairman of the Aig- Imoukhuede Institute, said: “As part of our objectives to drive public sector transformation, we have been working with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to build capacity in the Nigerian public sector.

 

“Accordingly, we have leveraged our long-standing relationship with one of the world’s leading schools of government, the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, and are bringing their expertise to Nigeria so they can impart vital skills and knowledge to our next generation of public sector leaders.

 

We are pleased to offer 50 academic scholarships worth 11,500 GBP per participant for all Nigerian public servants who are successful in the application process.” Aig-Imoukhuede said interested public servants should visit the Aig- Imoukhuede Institute’s website to download the programme brochure for further information.

 

He said applications into the programme will close on the 18th of March, 2021.

 

The AIG Public Leaders Programme affords 50 high potential men and women working in the Nigerian public service a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in a sevenweek world-class leadership programme, run by an accomplished faculty of expert facilitators and teachers from the University of Oxford.

