Aig-Imoukhuede: Insurance, others should grow like banks

A former Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has said that the revolutionary growth recorded by the banking industry in the last two decades would have to be replicated in the insurance, asset management and Fintech industry to ensure transformation of the nation’s economy.

Aig-Imoukhuede stated this while speaking at a virtual media briefing held yesterday, in advance of the global launch of his memoir titled, “Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa.” Asked to assess banking growth and whether the industry requires another consolidation exercise to help grow the economy, especially given the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Aig- Imoukhuede said: “Nigerian banks are certainly big enough, but the insurance companies are not big enough; asset management companies are not big enough, fintechs are not big enough.

Let us have the same kind of revolutionary growth recorded by the banking industry in the other sectors.” He pointed out that in more advanced economies, the largest financial institutions were usually not banks but insurance companies and asset management companies, because this is where the wealth is created. Aig-Imoukhuede, who is the founder and Chairman of Coronation Capital Limited, noted that despite its accomplishments, the Nigerian banking industry still had a long way to go, although he believes that the industry can emerge as a global power house.

He disclosed that one of the reasons he chose this period to launch the book, which was completed in 2015, was to make the event tie in with the optimism created by the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines. Citing the central theme of the book, which he took from his experience as a student when he was left behind on the tarmac despite having a confirmed ticket, he said that although Nigeria has been left on the ‘tarmac’ the country could still achieve its potential. He said: “Nigeria can’t be left on the tarmac. Our people are resourceful and intelligent. I want to work with policy makers to ensure that Nigeria is not left on the tarmac.”

Like this: Like Loading...