AIG kicks against use of fake vehicle number plates in Bayelsa, Rivers

Pauline Onyibe Yenag oa

The Nigerian Police, Zone 16 Command, situated in Bayelsa State, at the weekend warned against the indiscriminate use of unregistered vehicles, vehicles without number plates, vehicles with covered, defaced or fake number plates in the zone.

The command said those who indulge in such acts should desist or risk the wrath of prosecution.

 

The Assistant Inspector- General (AIG) in charge of the command, Austin Agbonlahor, in a statement by his Police Public Relations Officer, Ikwo Kevin Lafieghe, in Yenagoa, said that the police command of Rivers and Bayelsa states would henceforth strictly enforce the order on the use of covered plate at their various command through strategised operation, arrest and diligent prosecution of offenders.

 

According to the AIG, driving of such vehicles was a clear breach of the Road Traffic Act and other relevants law of the land.

