AIG tasks residents on personal security

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), Zone 16, Mr. Austin Agbonlahor, yesterday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give attention to personal security and crime prevention, stressing that peace and security would boast tourism in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region.

Speaking when a group known as Travel Writers’ Corps paid him a courtesy call in his office in Yenagoa, Agbonlahor said effective and responsible crime prevention would enhance the quality of life of all citizens, disclosing that there was need for state government to encourage tourism in the state. He said: “Crime can have a very negative impact on tourism promotion.

There is urgent need for synergy on the part of all stakeholders including the security community, policy makers and the private sector to collaborate and come up with crime preventive measures to ensure a safe environment for tourists.

“Security should give all of us concern because these criminals live among us. We should be interested in the security of our brothers and sisters.” Earlier, the Chairman of Bayelsa State Travel Writers’ Corps, Piriye Kiyaramo, had stated that it was necessary to get collaboration from all the stakeholders involved in the tourism sector, ranging from the practitioners, local government authorities, community leaders, policy makers, to the police and other security agencies.

