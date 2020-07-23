Metro & Crime

AIG to officers: We must defeat kidnapping, cultism in C’River

Author Clement James, Calabar

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Mr. Zaki Ahmed has challenged officers and men of the zone, particularly those in Cross River State to work hard to defeat kidnappings and other crimes in the state.

Ahmed, who gave the challenge while decorating 33 officers of the zone at the Zone 6 Headquarters in Calabar on Thursday, urged them to develop strategies that would ensure that crime and criminal activities in the zone were tamed.

While explaining that the policy of community policing has come to stay in the force, the AIG disclosed that as the foremost security outfit in the country, the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu was to make the force proactive.

“We are the foremost security outfit in the country and we must develop strategies to stem all forms of crimes in the zone, whether it is kidnapping, cultism, or any other kind of crime. We have to work with the public to ensure that we reduce crime in the society and allow them to sleep.

“You know that community policing has been introduced into the force and so there is the need for us to partner with the public to achieve our aim of effective policing,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed congratulated the 33 officers who were promoted and reminded them that to whom much is given, much is expected.

Thirty one Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police while two Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Superintendents of Police by the Inspector General of Police.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

