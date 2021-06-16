News

AIG Zone XI retires, laments media hostility report

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Zone XI, Ajani Olasupo, has retired from service after 33 years. He lamented the hostility of the media in their report against policemen, urging journalists to always be balanced in their reportage. Speaking at the pull out parade held in his honour at Osogbo yesterday, Olasupo appreciated news men for their coverage of police events. “I would like to thank the press who observe and report on us.

The experience of recent history tells us that when policing gets it wrong individually or institutionally, the consequence can be devastating. “I want journalists therefore to question and challenge us when circumstances demand. I don’t want them to let us get away with a single atrocity observed. But in the process, they must be balanced in their reportage.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fidelity Bank: The Bank of the Year- New Telegraph 2020 Awards

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s leading Tier 2 lender, Fidelity Bank Plc., began operations in 1988 as a Merchant Bank. The following year, it converted to commercial banking and then became a universal bank in February 2001.   The current enlarged Fidelity Bank is the product of the merger with the former FSB International Bank Plc. and Manny Bank […]
News

BEDC: Why Ondo South remains in blackout for 10 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has said that the acute power supply limitation and the inability to connect more communities in Ondo South to the national grid was due to a damaged breaker at the Ondo 132/33KV Station. Mrs Kunbi Labiyi, the Chief State Head, Ondo and Ekiti states, gave the clarification in a […]
News

SIM registration: Reps demand 10 months extension on NIN submission

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Wednesday advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to give 10 months extension to enable Nigerians meet with the instruction of submitting their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to service providers and not the two weeks given. The resolution was arrived following the adoption of a motion brought by the Minority Leader, Hon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica