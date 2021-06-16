AIG Zone XI retires, laments media hostility report

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Zone XI, Ajani Olasupo, has retired from service after 33 years. He lamented the hostility of the media in their report against policemen, urging journalists to always be balanced in their reportage. Speaking at the pull out parade held in his honour at Osogbo yesterday, Olasupo appreciated news men for their coverage of police events. “I would like to thank the press who observe and report on us.

The experience of recent history tells us that when policing gets it wrong individually or institutionally, the consequence can be devastating. “I want journalists therefore to question and challenge us when circumstances demand. I don’t want them to let us get away with a single atrocity observed. But in the process, they must be balanced in their reportage.”

