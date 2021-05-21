Business

Aigbogun speaks about CashBox digital cash saving platform 

Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, CEO of CashBox, an online money saving platform, claims that any company can survive the tough business environment of Nigeria as long as the owners know what they are doing.
Using his experience as an example, he said: “Since we started CashBox, we’ve been boot-strapping and always finding ways to grow our business and make users have a better experience as they save money.”
He continued: “To reduce costs of operation, we’ve had to be hands-on on everything. Almost all of our work is in-house, we contract very little things out, that has helped reduce our cost.”
CashBox, also known as Cashboxng,  founded in January 2019, is a digital savings platform that has gradually gained popularity. Its app, which users can easily download on android and iOS, is linked to an ATM card with which a savings plan is created for a specific amount to be saved at a determined frequency.
“You can call us an online ‘piggybank’,” Aigbogun explained. “Everything is controlled by the user from the app. This way, we are helping thousands of users to cultivate a healthy savings habit.”
He further added: “CashBox is easily used by young people as well as the old. It’s a way of helping everyone make smart financial decisions. We didn’t want the saving process to be done like the traditional way most people are used to. With the help of technology which we heavily rely on, it has helped us achieve a lot and even do a lot more in the future.”
As to how he came up with the idea for CashBox, Aigbogun said: “I have a background in finance, and I have always been looking for ways to make financial process smoother for everybody, both young and old. CashBox is just that.”

