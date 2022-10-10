AIICO, Air Peace partner on insurance cover for passengers

Air Peace has announced an insurance package to end domestic travelers’ unpleasant experiences.

The product is for the personal benefits of the air passengers that automatically entitles them to compensation for inconveniences suffered due to flight cancellations, delays, baggage loss or damage, medical expenses consequent on accident or permanent disability, for as little as N1,000 premium per trip, per flight.

Passengers, however, have a choice to opt out of the insurance package. There is a free cover for one accompanying infant (below age 2yrs) named in the travel manifest, per flight. This product was launched recently and AIR PEACE passengers have begun to enjoy a more relaxing air travel experience with the assurance that inconveniences suffered because of unforeseen flight cancellation, delays, missing or delayed baggage shall be compensated.

Speaking on the package, the Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, said: “We have listened to our customers and seriously wanted to address the issues around their experiences concerning lost or damaged luggage and, more recently, the pain point of missed flights.

“These concerns are now fully addressed with an insurance product from AIICO, a tier-one Insurance company in Nigeria. We believe this solution will make these challenges a thing of the past.”

“We are not just saying that we value our customers but deliver on giving our customers a great travel experience with this product. It is a real stop-gap for our customers, so they do not experience undue financial burdens due to their travel”, continued Mrs. Olajide.

On his part, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, MD/CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc, said: “We are delighted with this endeavour, which aligns with our continued focus on innovative products that bring wholesome peace of mind to the customer.”

Also, Mr. Olusanjo Shodimu, AIICO’s Chief Information Officer, said: “At the back end, we have developed and leveraged the required technology to make the process for the customer seamless. All they do is make flight bookings; the rest is where we link the companies and processes that deliver a product which guarantees them a worry-free risk cover

