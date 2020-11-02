…AIICO assures policyholders of meeting obligation

AIICO Insurance PLC, a leading insurance company in Nigeria, has stated its readiness to meets its obligations to customers, who have policy covers for incidents that occurred during the recent riots.

A statement by the firm’s Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, Segun Olalandu, noted that the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated that the riots have had tremendous effect on individuals and businesses, both small and large.

He said: “The losses incurred in terms of human lives and assets are enormous. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected in one way or another. I assure you that as a company, we are doing all that is necessary to see our customers through this phase. We are asking our customers with covered cases to contact us for immediate assistance with claims.

“The year 2020 and all we have experienced as a nation are tailwinds, propelling us forward and helping us to evolve. Indeed, the injection of new imagination, energy and innovative thinking into our national discourse will take us there.”

AIICO’s claims profile over the years provides insights into its unwavering commitment to claims settlement and benefits payment. In 2019, over N30 billion was paid out to its customers. This followed N29.1 billion paid in 2018 and N23.3 billion in 2017.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving its clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance and investment management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

