AIICO boosts agency operation with new mobile app

AIICO Insurance Plc remains at the forefront of digital innovation with the launch of another solution to aid easy distribution of its products and services – ‘AIICO Express’ – a one-stop mobile application for agents to serve customers better and faster.

A statement made available to New Telegraph said AIICO agency salesforce could now leverage the power of the mobile apps to conclude multiple transactions on their phones. In addition, the secure app offers them a significant opportunity to carry out their business in a flexible, efficient, and convenient manner.

The statement said the mobile app was custom-built for the agents and it has numerous features to support their sales efforts.

These features include premium calculations, claims processing, transaction monitoring, policy listing, proposal listing, commission calculations and statements, quote generation, among other exciting and value-adding functionalities.

“AIICO Express was built with the capacity to perform both online and offline functions; a very important feature in a market like ours,” the statement noted.

Commenting on the launch, the MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said: “The launch of AIICO Express is in line with the company’s mission to provide the most compelling customer experience to our fastgrowing customer base. Our agents are key stakeholders in reaching these customers and penetrating the complex insurance market terrain in Nigeria.

As an agile organization, we are confident that our digital transformation roadmap aligns well with the realities of our market. AIICO Express will boost our agent’s capacity to provide seamless service to both new and existing customers.”

He added: “Investing in innovative technologies to better serve our customers is part of our mission.

We will continue to deploy technologies that will differentiate us as a business that is committed to delivering superior customer experience.” AIICO Express is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

AIICO’s vast agent network, with a footprint across the length and breadth of Nigeria, is a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian insurance industry.

This is why more people are signing up yearly for entrepreneurship prospects and taking full advantage of the benefits associated with the leading brand. AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, with over 50 years of delivering quality insurance products and services.

Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, health insurance and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

