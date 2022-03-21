Business

AIICO certified for information security management

AIICO Insurance Plc has received Information Security Management System certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) under ISO 27001:2013 standard. This came after a thorough assessment of the company’s Information Security Management System.

This standard is the highest international standard for information security management and a globally recognised information security standard developed and maintained by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO).

The company breaks the record as the first in the industry in Nigeria to receive this certification, which represents high information security standards that provide a wide range of requirements for information security management systems Information Security Management defines and manages controls that an organisation needs to implement to ensure that it is protecting the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of its assets.

It has become an absolute necessity for corporate entities to protect their assets in view of the ever-increasing cyber-security threats and vulnerabilities that are ravaging the world today, resulting in significant losses.

 

Commenting on the feat, the company’s Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Abiodun Adebanjo, stated: “We consider the certification as a reward for the collective efforts that has gone into embedding the information security risk management culture within the entire organisation, and a reflection of the premium we place on protecting our customers and business data.

“With this certification, we have taken the necessary and needed steps to protect the company’s priority information from data breaches, unauthorized access, and other disruptive data security threats to our stakeholders’ data.

“All hands are on deck, and we will continue to improve and adapt to changing circumstances with the goal of providing adequate and sustainable protection to our information assets.”

 

