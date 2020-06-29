AIICO donates reusable face masks to curtail COVID-19

As part of efforts to curtail spread of COVID-19, AIICO Insurance PLC has donated reusable face masks to the Nigerian Red Cross, We Stand Foundation and the African Clean Up Initiative (ACI).

A statement made available to New Telegraph said the non-governmental organisations were actively leading initiatives for public health and humanitarian causes in battling COVID-19.

The statement, signed by Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, AIICO, Segun Olalandu, said the donation was in alignment with the Nigerian Stock Exchange ‘Mask for All Nigerians’ campaign initiative, adding that the gesture waa a demonstration of the company’s relentless commitment to its corporate social responsibility causes.

This is against the backdrop of Federal Government’s directive for the compulsory use of facemasks in public places as a means to curtail the spread of COVID-19 as it gradually eases lockdown nationwide.

“AIICO recognises the need to impact society in meaningful ways such as this. Our hope is that by donating reusable facemasks, we join to help facilitate the adherence to this safety guideline from the government and the World Health Organization, WHO,” said Abimbola Shobanjo, AIICO’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Manager.

It will be recalled that during the nationwide lockdown, AIICO organised a feeding relief programme to feed the less privileged and also donated post-natal hygiene kits to nursing mothers in poor communities in Lagos.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving its clients that dates back over 50 years.

Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

